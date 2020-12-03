Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Kuxhausen lifts McNeese St. past Dallas Christian 140-37

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 13:35
Kuxhausen lifts McNeese St. past Dallas Christian 140-37

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Dru Kuxhausen had 28 points as McNeese State easily beat Dallas Christian 140-37 on Wednesday night.

Kuxhausen hit 8 of 12 3-pointers. He added six rebounds.

Carlos Rosario had 18 points and 12 rebounds for McNeese State (1-1). Braelon Bush added 13 points and 10 assists. Ra’Shawn Langston had 12 points.

It was the first time this season McNeese State scored at least 100 points.

Reggie Daniels had three blocks for the Crusaders.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-03 15:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4