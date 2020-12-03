Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Nike school bullying ad sparks calls for boycott in Japan

Advertisement portraying racial discrimination in Japan met with fiery backlash

  178
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/03 15:09
New Nike commercial shows biracial students bullied at school. (Nike Japan YouTube screenshot)

New Nike commercial shows biracial students bullied at school. (Nike Japan YouTube screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Nike Japan video advertisement drawing attention to bullying and racism in schools has sparked a severe backlash from the Japanese public, with many threatening to boycott the international sports brand.

The two-minute commercial, titled "The Future Isn't Waiting," was released on YouTube last Friday (Nov. 27) and has accumulated more than 10 million views. It features three female Japanese student soccer players of mixed race who are bullied at school for being different.

Although Nike Japan said the video is based on the "real-life experiences of athletes" and that it highlights how people overcome their daily struggles through sports, many Japanese netizens slammed the company for misrepresenting modern Japanese society and being prejudiced.

Meanwhile, others, including Japanese soccer player Shiho Shimoyamada, offered positive comments about the commercial and applauded its "powerful" message. They said the video directly addresses deeply rooted problems in Japanese society, including its push for homogeneity, according to CNA.

Nike is not the first Western brand to be threatened with a boycott for touching on sensitive topics in Asia. Last year, French luxury brand Christian Dior angered Chinese consumers for presenting a map of China that did not include Taiwan, which the authoritarian nation unjustifiably claims as its territory.
Nike
Japan
commercial
controversy
racial discrimination
bullying
Japanese high school students
advertisement
video

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan’s representative to help Taiwan join CPTPP
Japan’s representative to help Taiwan join CPTPP
2020/12/01 16:56
Japanese representative office highlights relations with Taiwan with new logo
Japanese representative office highlights relations with Taiwan with new logo
2020/12/01 15:55
Universal Studios Japan to open Super Nintendo World area on Feb. 4
Universal Studios Japan to open Super Nintendo World area on Feb. 4
2020/11/30 21:00
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
2020/11/30 13:15
Japan ruling party calls for major green investment in draft plan
Japan ruling party calls for major green investment in draft plan
2020/11/29 09:28

Updated : 2020-12-03 15:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4