Celebrate the festive season at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei

Mandarin Oriental, Taipei is arguably the most sophisticated address in the city and with a reputation for having one of the most Instagrammable Christmas trees in town. Christmas and New Year are around the corner and it is the time of year to embrace the season’s celebratory spirit and fill your heart with festive warmth at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei. Enjoy the specially curated offers and promotions during this most magical time of the year!

Flavours of the Holiday Season

Bencotto, a Michelin Plate restaurant, is also known as the winner of the “two fork” recognition by Gambero Rosso. As Holiday season approaches, Bencotto brings authentic Italian cuisine crafted from the finest seasonal ingredients, offering exclusive Christmas and New Year’s Eve menus. From pumpkin tortellini with chestnuts to overnight-braised Australian wagyu beef cheeks, it’s a wonderful tribute to the festive spirit with a variety of hearty dishes!

Sweet Celebration

Celebrate the festive season with your besties at The Jade Lounge! The Jade Lounge presents a Christmas-themed afternoon tea. At TWD1,380 +10% per person, the tea set features Earl Grey flavoured scones and an array of sweet and savoury delicacies, exclusively available from Wednesday to Sunday until 6 January 2021.

Also, A delightful selection of handmade Christmas cakes and pastries, including traditional Panettone, Gingerbread cookies, Christmas Wreath Cake and many more, are all available at The Mandarin Cake Shop for you to share the festive holiday spirit with friends and family. For more information, please call (02) 2715 6668.

Share MOre Love

Committed to giving back to the community during the holiday season, the hotel continues its long-standing tradition of donating to charitable causes. In support of conservation efforts for the endangered Formosan Black Bear in Taiwan, the hotel offers “MOre Love” black bear cookies and stuffed toys available for purchase at The Mandarin Cake Shop. Net proceeds will be donated to Taiwan Black Bear Conservation Association to support the protection of wild animals in Taiwan.

In addition, in the hotel lobby stands the mesmerising Christmas tree, featuring miniature figurines of Taiwan black bears also the bears’ best friend, Mochi the chicken, snuggling cosily together. Don’t miss this most adorable and Instagrammable spot this season!

Tipsy Airline Countdown Party at M.O. Bar

Board the Tipsy Airline to welcome the New Year with fun and joy! Enjoy a FANtastic Air Travel-themed night at M.O. Bar this New Year’s Eve. For TWD1,980+10% per person, celebrate the New Year with a free-flowing selection of red and white wine and beer. Ring in the New Year in style and have absolute fun while indulging in classic cocktails by M.O. Bar’s talented bartenders and a live pub singer’s performance! Guests who wear costumes or accessories related to the theme of Air Travel will receive a complimentary glass of selected sparkling wine and one lucky draw ticket upon arrival. Bookings before 11 December 2020 are eligible for the Early Bird offer for TWD1,680+10% per person and a limited-edition luggage tag. A private dining room is also available for group parties. For more information, please call (02) 2715 6698.

Winter relaxation at The Spa

As winter approaches, it’s time to treat yourself to a journey of total relaxation. Being recognised as one of the most luxurious spas in town, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Taipei provides a relaxing retreat for the mind, body, and soul. With a host of tailor-made treatments and therapies, the spa offers a completely holistic experience designed to enhance your physical and mental well-being, and in the season of gifting, The Spa offers a variety of pampering essentials oils, skincare, and body care products. From now until 31 December 2020, spend over TWD20,000 on Spa retail products at The Spa to enjoy a complimentary 60-minute "Oriental Fusion" Treatment or "Bespoke Facial Massage".

FANtastic Getaway

This holiday season spend quality moments with loved ones who have made this year special. Enjoy a perfect staycation for two with the FANtastic Getaway room package. Priced from TWD9,800 per room per night, including TWD3,000 Food and Beverage dining credit per night for you to enjoy the delicacies from Ya Ge, Bencotto, Jade Lounge, The Mandarin Cake Shop and M.O. Bar. Packages are available from now until 10 February 2021, this package includes:

• Luxurious accommodation in a Deluxe Room

• Daily breakfast at Bencotto for up to two people

• Complimentary TWD3,000 Food and Beverage dining credit per room per stay (applicable for use at Ya Ge, Bencotto, Jade Lounge, The Mandarin Cake Shop and M.O. Bar)

• One-time complimentary mini-bar per stay.

Room rates are subject to 15.5% service charge and tax, and terms and conditions apply. A minimum two-night stay is required. For more information or reservations, please visit www.mandarinoriental.com/taipei/. Additional benefits available when guests join or log in to Fans of M.O.