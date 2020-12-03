Alexa
Moody scores 24 points, Arkansas beats UT Arlington 72-60

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 12:48
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Moses Moody had career highs of 24 points and nine rebounds as Arkansas beat UT Arlington 72-60 on Wednesday night.

Moody, a 6-foot-6 freshman from Little Rock, Arkansas, was 7-of-12 shooting and made two of the Razorbacks' seven 3-pointers.

Connor Vanover and Jalen Tate added 12 points apiece for Arkansas (3-0), which has won all three games by double digits but shot just 39% (24 of 61) from the floor against the Mavericks. Justin Smith had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Shahada Wells scored 17 points and Fredelin De La Cruz had 11 for UT Arlington (1-3).

Smith scored on a dunk and Moody followed with five straight points and the Razorbacks built a 20-point lead midway through the second half.

Tate made 3-pointer to stretch the Arkansas lead 69-51 with about seven minutes left, but the Razorbacks didn't make another field goal until Tate's jumper with 39 seconds to play.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-03 14:08 GMT+08:00

