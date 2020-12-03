Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

SMU tops Houston Baptist 102-75

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 12:34
SMU tops Houston Baptist 102-75

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis and Ethan Chargois scored 20 points apiece as SMU romped past Houston Baptist 102-75 on Wednesday night. Chargois also had nine rebounds.

Feron Hunt had 18 points and 11 rebounds for SMU (3-0). Darius McNeill added 13 points.

It was the first time this season SMU scored at least 100 points.

Ty Dalton had 12 points for the Huskies (0-3). Myles Pierre added 11 points. Jade Tse had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-03 14:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4