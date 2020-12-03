Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wilson carries Louisiana-Lafayette over New Orleans 66-63

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 12:05
Wilson carries Louisiana-Lafayette over New Orleans 66-63

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mylik Wilson had 21 points as Louisiana-Lafayette narrowly defeated New Orleans 66-63 on Wednesday night.

Theo Akwuba had 16 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Louisiana-Lafayette (1-1). Cedric Russell added 12 points. Dou Gueye had seven rebounds.

Damion Rosser had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Privateers (0-3). Troy Green added 12 points. Rodney Carson Jr. had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-03 14:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4