Walker, Koprivica lead Florida St.'s opening rout of UNF

By BOB FERRANTE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/03 11:30
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — M.J. Walker scored 17 points and Balsa Koprivica added 13 as No. 22 Florida State opened its season with an 86-58 rout of North Florida on Wednesday.

Scottie Barnes, the ACC’s preseason freshman of the year, had eight points, six rebounds and six assists.

Dorian James had 13 points and Jacob Crews added 12 for UNF (0-4), which found some success in going 11 for 26 (42.3 percent) on 3-pointers. UNF posted double figures in 3s made for the third time in four games.

RaiQuan Gray had four of Florida State’s 12 steals. The Seminoles forced UNF into 24 turnovers and had a 42-27 edge on rebounds.

Carter Hendrickson, who averaged 17.3 points in UNF’s first three games, did not play.

BIG PICTURE

North Florida: UNF fell behind early and trailed by double figures much of the night. The Ospreys are now 0-21 all-time against ACC schools, including losses at NC State and Miami in November.

Florida State: The Seminoles showed off their depth, using 12 players — with 11 of them scoring a point. The Seminoles’ reserves contributed 33 points.

UP NEXT

North Florida: at High Point on Saturday.

Florida State: hosts Indiana on Wednesday.

Updated : 2020-12-03 12:40 GMT+08:00

