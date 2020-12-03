Alexa
Slawson lifts Furman past Southern Wesleyan 89-49

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 11:21
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Slawson tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Furman to an 89-49 win over Southern Wesleyan on Wednesday night.

Mike Bothwell had 17 points and six rebounds for Furman (3-0). Clay Mounce added 11 points and six assists. Noah Gurley had 11 points.

Arusha Hunter had 13 points for the Warriors.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-03 12:40 GMT+08:00

