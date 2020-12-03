Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wilson leads SIU Edwardsville past N. Illinois 73-53

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 11:16
Wilson leads SIU Edwardsville past N. Illinois 73-53

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Sidney Wilson had a career-high 22 points as SIU Edwardsville easily defeated Northern Illinois 73-53 on Wednesday night.

Mike Adewunmi had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-2). Lamar Wright added eight points and five blocks. Courtney Carter had seven assists and five steals.

Tyler Cochran had 15 points for the Huskies (0-2). Darius Beane added 13 points and six rebounds. Anthony Crump had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-03 12:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4