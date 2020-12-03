Alexa
Petty leads Tide past Providence for 5th in Maui Invite

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 11:07
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — John Petty Jr. scored 16 points and Jaden Shackelford added 15 and Alabama beat Providence 88-71 on Wednesday night.

It was the fifth/sixth-place game of the relocated Maui Invitational.

Joshua Primo also scored 15 for the Crimson Tide (3-1) and Herbert Jones had 11. Alabama scored 86 points Tuesday night in a 12-point win over UNLV.

The Tide finished 29-of-62 (46.8%) shooting from the field including 12 of 29 from 3-point range. A 48-28 rebounding advantage, 18 of which came on the offensive end, helped Alabama seize control of the interior.

A.J. Reeves' 3-pointer early in the second half brought Providence within 41-35, and Petty sandwiched a pair of layups around a jumper from Reeves. Jones made a 3 and the Tide led 49-37 and by double digits for most of the remainder.

Providence started with an 8-0 run before the Tide countered with a 17-3 run and never trailed again.

David Duke led the Friars with 19 points. Nate Watson scored 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting and Reeves scored 10. Providence (2-2) made 23 of 55-shot attempts (41.8%) but missed 18 out of 23 shots from past the 3-point line.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-03 12:40 GMT+08:00

