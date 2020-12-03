Ashley Joens leads No. 23 Iowa State women over TCU 91-68

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 33 points and had 11 rebounds to lead No. 23 Iowa State to a 91-68 victory over TCU on Wednesday night in a Big 12 Conference opener.

Joens, who was named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top-30 Watch List on Wednesday, was 10-of-15 shooting and made all 10 of her free throws. It was her second double-double of the season and 20th of her career. She had 20 points in the first half against TCU (2-1, 0-1).

Kristin Scott added 15 points for Iowa State (2-1, 1-0). Freshman Aubrey Joens had four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

Tavy Diggs scored 19 points for the Horned Frogs (2-1, 0-1), who shot 37% from the floor. Lauren Heard added 18 points and Michelle Berry had 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

The Cyclones started on a 19-5 run, Ashley Joens scored 13 points and the Cyclones built a 28-10 first-quarter lead. Aubrey Joens' 3-pointer stretched Iowa State's lead to 40-15 with 5:24 remaining in the second quarter and the Cyclones led 54-32 at halftime.

Attendance was 715 inside the 6,800-seat Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

