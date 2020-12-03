Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Carter, No. 6 Mississippi State women rout New Orleans

By ROBBIE FAULK , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/03 11:09
Carter, No. 6 Mississippi State women rout New Orleans

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Center Jessika Carter had 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and added 10 rebounds in No. 6 Mississippi State's 106-51 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night.

With a significant size advantage, the Bulldogs (2-0) outrebounded the Privateers (1-1) 51-16 and outscored them 72-12 in the paint.

JaMya Mingo-Young added 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and had eight rebounds and five assists. Rickea Jackson scored 16 points, and Yemiyah Morris had 14.

Mississippi State led 25-9 in the first quarter and 57-28 at the half. The Bulldogs shot 63% and held the Privateers to 32%.

Dionjhae Thomas led New Orleans with 11 points, and Erin Randle had 10

BIG PICTURE:

New Orleans: The visitors were very much overmatched in terms of size and the Bulldogs took advantage of it. Last season playing a nonconference schedule against some SEC teams made the Privateers better and they have Missouri coming up in a couple of weeks for more challenges.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs were up and down in the opening game of the season in front of an empty arena against Jackson State, but they looked the part of a contender again Wednesday they settle into Nikki McCray-Penson’s system.

UP NEXT:

New Orleans: At Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Mississippi State: At South Florida on Friday.

Updated : 2020-12-03 12:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4