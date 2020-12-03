Alexa
Etienne leads Wichita St. past Oral Roberts 85-80

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 10:50
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Tyson Etienne had a career-high 26 points as Wichita State narrowly defeated Oral Roberts 85-80 on Wednesday night.

Alterique Gilbert had 18 points for Wichita State (1-0). Morris Udeze added 10 points and three blocks. Clarence Jackson had eight rebounds.

Max Abmas scored a career-high 28 points plus eight assists and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (1-2). Kevin Obanor added 27 points and seven rebounds. Kareem Thompson had eight rebounds.

Updated : 2020-12-03 12:38 GMT+08:00

