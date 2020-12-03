Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 10:45
Miller, Flagg help Texas A&M rally, beat Tarleton St. 73-66

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller had a career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, Savion Flagg added 21 points and nine boards, and Texas A&M rallied from a 10-point, second-half deficit to beat Tarleton State 73-66 on Wednesday night.

Miller made 15 of 16 from the free-throw line, and Flagg 7 of 8 as Texas A&M hit 19 of 21 from the stripe over the final 10 minutes.

Konstantin Dotsenko hit a jumper that gave Tarleton State a 10-point lead with nearly 13 minutes to play but Jay Jay Chandler answered with a 3-pointer that sparked a 13-2 run capped when Chandler made a layup to give the Aggies a 47-46 lead less than four minutes later. A layup by Shamir Bogues put the Texans back in front at 49-47 but Andre Gordon converted a three-point play with 7:30 left to give Texas A&M the lead for good.

Montre Gipson made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 23 points for Tarleton State (1-1). Dotsenko finished with 15 points and Bogues scored 11.

The Texans, who shot 48% (21 of 44) overall, were called for 29 personal fouls and had four players foul out.

Texas A&M made just 18 of 48 (38%) from the field but outscored Tarleton State 15-3 in second-chance points and was plus-15 (31-16) from the foul line.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

