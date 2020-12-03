Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Scruggs lifts Xavier past Tennessee Tech 79-48

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 10:14
Scruggs lifts Xavier past Tennessee Tech 79-48

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Scruggs had 14 points and nine assists as Xavier routed Tennessee Tech 79-48 on Wednesday night.

Zach Freemantle had 14 points for Xavier (5-0), which earned its fifth straight win to start the season. KyKy Tandy added 10 points.

Kenny White Jr. had 13 points for the Golden Eagles (0-3). Austin Harvell added nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-03 11:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4