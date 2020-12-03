Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Diamondbacks offer contracts to Kelly, Weaver, Smith

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 10:07
Diamondbacks offer contracts to Kelly, Weaver, Smith

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks offered contracts to three arbitration-eligible players on Wednesday, including catcher Carson Kelly and pitchers Luke Weaver and Caleb Smith.

The 26-year-old Kelly was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018 and had a breakout year in 2019, finishing with a .245 batting average and 18 homers. He was slightly disappointing in 2020, hitting .221 with five homers.

Weaver, 27, was acquired from the Cardinals in the same trade as Kelly and looked like a future star in 2019 with a 2.94 ERA in 12 starts before injuries derailed his season. The right-hander struggled badly in 2020, finishing with 1-9 record and 6.58 ERA.

Smith, 29, came to the D-backs in a mid-season trade with the Marlins. The lefty had a 2.45 ERA in 11 innings after the deal and is expected to contend for a spot in the starting rotation this spring.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-03 11:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4