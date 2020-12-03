Alexa
Rays tender Glasnow, 6 other arbitration-eligible players

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 09:36
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series Su...

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The AL champion Tampa Bay Rays offered 2021 contracts to all seven of their arbitration-eligible players Wednesday, including starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

The others were left-handers Ryan Yarbrough and José Alvarado, right-hander Yonny Chirinos, first baseman Ji-Man Choi, infielder Joey Wendle and outfielder Manuel Margot.

Right-hander Edgar García, who was not yet eligible for arbitration, was non-tendered and becomes a free agent.

Glasnow went 5-1 in 11 regular-season starts in 2020. The 6-foot-8 right-hander was 2-3 during the postseason, including a pair of losses in two World Series outings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-03 11:04 GMT+08:00

