OF Dickerson, Giants agree on $2.1 M, one-year contract

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 09:00
San Francisco Giants' Alex Dickerson watches his solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning of a baseball game on Monday, Se...
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt, left, celebrates with Alex Dickerson and Evan Longoria, right, after the Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-2 ...
San Francisco Giants left fielder Alex Dickerson chases down a double by Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wed...
San Francisco Giants' Alex Dickerson, right, is congratulated by Evan Longoria (10) after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Crawford during the fi...

Outfielder Alex Dickerson agreed to a $2.1 million, one-year contract Wednesday with the San Francisco Giants for the 2021 season to avoid salary arbitration.

The 30-year-old Dickerson endured a false-positive coronavirus test in mid-September that postponed games in San Diego and then Seattle.

A left-handed hitter, Dickerson batted .298 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs in 52 games for the Giants.

San Francisco went 29-31 under new manager Gabe Kapler, missing a playoff berth on the season’s final day with a 5-4 loss to playoff-bound San Diego.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-03 11:04 GMT+08:00

