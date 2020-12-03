Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Aguilar agrees to $4.35 million, 1-year deal with Marlins

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 09:04
Aguilar agrees to $4.35 million, 1-year deal with Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — First baseman Jesus Aguilar agreed to terms Wednesday on a $4.35 million, one-year deal to remain with the Miami Marlins, a deal reached just before the deadline for teams to offer contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Aguilar rebounded from a poor 2019 season to bat .277 with eight homers and 34 RBIs this year, his first season with the Marlins.

An All-Star in 2018, Aguilar was selected off waivers by the Marlins from Tampa Bay a year ago. He's expected to compete for playing time next year with prospect Lewin Diaz, and his signing makes it less likely Garrett Cooper will return next season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-03 11:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4