Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Durr lifts South Florida past Florida Gulf Coast 76-57

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 08:59
Durr lifts South Florida past Florida Gulf Coast 76-57

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Michael Durr had 14 points and nine rebounds as South Florida got past Florida Gulf Coast 76-57 on Wednesday.

Alexis Yetna had 13 points and nine rebounds for South Florida (2-2). Caleb Murphy added 12 points. Justin Brown had 10 points.

Jalen Warren had 17 points for the Eagles (1-1). Cyrus Largie added 12 points and six rebounds. Franco Miller Jr. — a sophomore transfer from Mississippi — had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-03 11:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4