Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

11 Austin officers disciplined for actions in May protests

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 07:49
11 Austin officers disciplined for actions in May protests

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eleven Austin police officers have been disciplined for their actions during late May protests over racial injustice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the city announced Wednesday.

Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley completed his review of all known complaints and incidents involving his officers during the demonstrations, according to a statement released by the city. The city did not detail the punishments for the 11 officers or the specific complaints that led to the reviews.

The statement said seven additional officers are “currently on administrative duty awaiting the District Attorney’s review of their incident.”

Floyd died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for several minutes while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. His death sparked demonstrations around the world.

In Austin, two protesters were hospitalized with head injuries after being shot by police with less lethal munitions.

In June, Austin City Council members heard hours of testimony from residents on police use of force on protestors, including pepper spray and less lethal munitions. Manley vowed that month to no longer allow police to use less lethal munitions against crowds of protesters exercising their constitutional rights of free speech and free assembly. Austin council members voted to ban the use of chokeholds.

Updated : 2020-12-03 09:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4