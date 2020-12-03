Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Neymar's double leads PSG to 3-1 win at Man United in CL

By ROB HARRIS , AP Global Soccer Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/03 06:11
PSG's Neymar celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Manchester United and Paris Saint G...
PSG's Neymar, left confronts Manchester United's Fred after an incident off the ball during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Manchester...
PSG's Marquinhos scores his side's second goal during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain at the...
Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka is tackled by PSG's Marco Verratti during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Manchester United and ...
PSG's Marquinhos, centre, celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Manch...
PSG's Marquinhos, 3rd left, celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Man...
PSG's Neymar, 2nd left and team mates celebrate after he scored his side's third goal during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Mancheste...
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, celebrates with Edinson Cavani after scoring the equalizer, his side's first goal during a Group H Champion...

PSG's Neymar celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Manchester United and Paris Saint G...

PSG's Neymar, left confronts Manchester United's Fred after an incident off the ball during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Manchester...

PSG's Marquinhos scores his side's second goal during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain at the...

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka is tackled by PSG's Marco Verratti during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Manchester United and ...

PSG's Marquinhos, centre, celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Manch...

PSG's Marquinhos, 3rd left, celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Man...

PSG's Neymar, 2nd left and team mates celebrate after he scored his side's third goal during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Mancheste...

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, celebrates with Edinson Cavani after scoring the equalizer, his side's first goal during a Group H Champion...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Neymar scored twice to lead Paris Saint-Germain to a 3-1 victory at 10-man Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday, leaving both teams’ hopes of reaching the knockout stage uncertain heading into their final group games.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær was left to rue not bringing off Fred after he escaped with only a booking for a first-half head butt.

The midfielder was sent off in the 70th minute for a second yellow card after his challenge on former United midfielder Ander Herrera just after United had gone 2-1 down when Marquinhos scored.

Marcus Rashford had equalized in the 32nd minute after Neymar had taken only six minutes to put last season's beaten finalists in front.

Neymar struck again at the end of the game at an empty Old Trafford, sidefooting into an empty net in stoppage time.

While United remains top of Group H, PSG and Leipzig are only behind on goal difference. United only needs a point in Leipzig on Tuesday when PSG hosts Istanbul Basaksehir, which is six points behind the top three.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-03 08:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4