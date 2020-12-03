Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/03 06:13
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks closed with modest gains Wednesday, nudging the S&P 500 index to an all-time high for the second day in a row.

Communications, financial and health care companies accounted for the bulk of the gains. A pullback in technology stocks, companies that rely on consumer spending and others kept the market’s gains in check.

The mixed trading came as investors become more optimistic that coronavirus vaccines could start driving a stronger economic recovery.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.56 points, or 0.2%, to 3,669.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 59.87 points, or 0.2%, to 29,883.79.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 5.74 points, or 0.1%, to 12,349.37.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 1.98 points, or 0.1%, to 1,838.03.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 30.66 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 26.58 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 143.52 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 17.24 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 438.23 points, or 13.6%.

The Dow is up 1,345.35 points, or 4.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,376.76 points, or 37.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 169.56 points, or 10.2%.

Updated : 2020-12-03 08:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4