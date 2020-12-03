Chelsea wins Group E as Giroud scores 4 goals vs Sevilla

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud heads for the ball to score his side's third goal with teammates during the Champions League group E soccer match between Sev... Chelsea's Olivier Giroud heads for the ball to score his side's third goal with teammates during the Champions League group E soccer match between Sevilla and Chelsea at the Ramon Sanchez Pijuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group E soccer match between Sevilla and Chelsea ... Chelsea's Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group E soccer match between Sevilla and Chelsea at the Ramon Sanchez Pijuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Sevilla's Karim Rekik, left, heads for the ball during the Champions League group E soccer match between Sevilla and Chelsea at the Ramon Sanchez Piju... Sevilla's Karim Rekik, left, heads for the ball during the Champions League group E soccer match between Sevilla and Chelsea at the Ramon Sanchez Pijuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Sevilla's Sergi Gomez, left, fights for the ball with Chelsea's Christian Pulisic during the Champions League group E soccer match between Sevilla and... Sevilla's Sergi Gomez, left, fights for the ball with Chelsea's Christian Pulisic during the Champions League group E soccer match between Sevilla and Chelsea at the Ramon Sanchez Pijuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Chelsea's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, right, saves a ball during the Champions League group E soccer match between Sevilla and Chelsea at the Ramon Sanc... Chelsea's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, right, saves a ball during the Champions League group E soccer match between Sevilla and Chelsea at the Ramon Sanchez Pijuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Sevilla's Oscar lies on the pitch during the Champions League group E soccer match between Sevilla and Chelsea at the Ramon Sanchez Pijuan stadium in ... Sevilla's Oscar lies on the pitch during the Champions League group E soccer match between Sevilla and Chelsea at the Ramon Sanchez Pijuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri controls the ball during the Champions League group E soccer match between Sevilla and Chelsea at the Ramon Sanchez Pijuan ... Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri controls the ball during the Champions League group E soccer match between Sevilla and Chelsea at the Ramon Sanchez Pijuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group E soccer match between Sevill... Chelsea's Olivier Giroud celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group E soccer match between Sevilla and Chelsea at the Ramon Sanchez Pijuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Striker Olivier Giroud scored four goals as Chelsea comfortably beat Sevilla 4-0 to secure first place in Group E of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Both teams had already qualified for the knockout stage in advance and rested several regular starters in Seville.

The victory gave Chelsea 13 points, three more than Sevilla. Krasnodar earlier beat Rennes 1-0 at home in the other group match to reach four points and secure third place. Rennes stayed in last place with one point.

Chelsea secured the head-to-head tiebreaker against Sevilla with the win at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium. The teams drew 0-0 in England in their first match in the group.

Giroud scored with neat shots from inside the area in the eighth and 54th minutes. The France international then added to the lead with a header in the 74th and a penalty kick converted in the 83rd.

The result ended Sevilla’s 14-match unbeaten streak in European matches at home. The Europa League champion hadn’t lost since a 2-1 defeat against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals in 2018.

Chelsea had advanced as the second-place team in its last two participations in the Champions League. This is the 12th time it has won its group out of the 15 occasions it has reached the knockout stage. Chelsea’s last four Champions League campaigns all ended in the round of 16.

For the first time in the Champions League, the video review crew was based at UEFA’s base in Nyon, Switzerland, instead of at the stadium. It had to intervene a few times, including to check a couple of handballs inside the area. Neither of them resulted in penalties.

Sevilla had to make a late change to the starting lineup after an apparent injury to goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik during warmup, prompting the debut of 20-year-old Alfonso Pastor.

The Spanish club was playing in its 100th game at home in European competitions, dropping to a record of 71 wins, 18 draws and 11 losses.

