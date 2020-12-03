AP source: Twins, Duffey agree to $2.2 million, 1-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins agreed to a $2.2 million, one-year contract on Wednesday with reliever Tyler Duffey, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not yet been finalized.

Duffey was among seven Twins players eligible for salary arbitration for the 2021 season, joining left fielder Eddie Rosario, starting pitcher José Berríos, center fielder Byron Buxton, closer Taylor Rogers, catcher Mitch Garver and relief pitcher Matt Wisler.

Duffey, who turns 30 on Dec. 27, had a career-best 1.88 ERA in 24 innings this year with 13 hits allowed and 31 strikeouts. Over the last two years, the right-hander has been a key late-game cog in Minnesota's bullpen, logging a 2.31 ERA and 113 strikeouts over 81 2/3 innings with 57 hits allowed.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB