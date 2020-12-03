Experimental Barcelona beats Ferencváros 3-0 in CL

Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite scores his side's second goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Ferencvaros and Barcelona at the... Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite scores his side's second goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Ferencvaros and Barcelona at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Antoine Griezmann scored for the third straight game to lead an experimental Barcelona team to a 3-0 win at Hungarian champion Ferencváros in the Champions League on Wednesday.

With progression to the last 16 already secure with four wins from four games, Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman could afford to rest stars like Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho and goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite got the chance to impress up front, aided by inconsistent French winger Ousmane Dembélé on the left and 20-year-old Portuguese forward Francisco Trincão on the right.

It didn’t take long for the show to start. Dembélé combined well with left back Jordi Alba before crossing for Griezmann to score with his heel in the 14th minute.

It was the first time Griezmann had scored in three consecutive games for Barcelona. The France forward, who endured a difficult first season at the club, celebrated with a little dance.

Dembélé fired in a low cross for Braithwaite to score in the 20th. Braithwaite started his first league game of the season against Osasuna on Sunday and now has four goals in his last three appearances for Barcelona.

Abraham Frimpong conceded a penalty when he fouled Braithwaite in the 27th.

Dembélé sent goalkeeper Dénes Dibusz the wrong way to make it 3-0 from the spot a minute later.

Ferencváros’ first chance came in the 50th, when Tokmac Nguen’s shot was blocked and Dávid Sigér fired the rebound narrowly wide.

But otherwise the visitors looked comfortable throughout. Koeman brought on highly rated youngsters Riqui Puig and Carles Aleñá with 25 minutes to go, then American teenager Konrad de la Fuente for the final 10.

Barcelona maintained its grip on the game with Ferencváros apparently happy to avoid another even heavier defeat after its 5-1 loss in Barcelona.

Juventus defeated Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 at home in the other group game to stay three points behind Barcelona.

Both Barcelona and Juventus were already assured of progression from the group.

Dynamo and Ferencváros each have one point.

