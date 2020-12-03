Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

5 accused of scheme to get Turkish women to US to give birth

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 05:58
5 accused of scheme to get Turkish women to US to give birth

NEW YORK (AP) — Five people were charged Wednesday in what authorities called a “birth tourism” scheme that arranged for pregnant Turkish women to give birth in New York to get more than 100 children U.S. citizenship and take advantage of public health care.

The defendants obtained fraudulent tourist and business visas for some of their clients to enter the U.S. and stay in “birth houses” on Long Island before giving birth and returning to Turkey with their newborns, federal prosecutors said.

The ring used social media to promote its services on sites with titles that translated into English as, “My baby should be born in America” and “Giving Birth in America,” the papers say. Charges reached $7,500 or more for each woman.

Between January 2017 and September, the scheme “facilitated the births of approximately 119 Turkish children, who now hold birthright United States citizenship,” court papers say.

The defendants, the papers add, “foisted the costs of the births on the taxpaying public” by illegally obtaining more than $2.1 million in Medicaid coverage to pay for prenatal and child delivery costs.

Arraignments were scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The names of attorneys who could offer the defendants' side of the story weren't immediately available.

Updated : 2020-12-03 06:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4