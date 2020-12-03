Alexa
Lions put Trufant, Shelton on injured reserve

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 05:54
Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant celebrates with strong safety Duron Harmon, right, after an interception in the end zone during the second ha...

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions put cornerback Desmond Trufant and defensive tackle Danny Shelton on injured reserve Wednesday.

The Lions also announced that they have activated tight end Hunter Bryant from IR and signed defensive tackle Kevin Strong to the active roster from the practice squad. Detroit signed cornerback Alex Myres to the practice squad.

The Lions said defensive end Julian Okwara and cornerback Darryl Roberts, both on injured reserve, were returning to practice Wednesday.

Trufant aggravated a hamstring injury last week against Houston.

Detroit plays at Chicago this weekend in its first game since coach Matt Patricia was fired.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

