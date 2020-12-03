Alexa
No. 19 Ohio State women ease past Kent State 103-47

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 05:36
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dorka Juhasz and Jacy Sheldon each scored 16 points to lead five Ohio State players in double figures and the No. 19 Buckeyes beat Kent State 103-47 on Wednesday.

Ohio State started the game on a 26-0 run and led 31-4 at the end of the first quarter. Juhasz had 12 points and eight rebounds in the first half and Sheldon added 11 points to help Ohio State build a 52-14 lead. Ohio State shot 61% from the field while Kent State was held to 4-of-37 shooting.

Juhasz, a junior, also pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds for her 24th career double-double.

Freshman Kateri Poole and Aaliyah Patty added 15 points apiece for Ohio State (2-0). Madison Greene had 12 points with six assists as all 11 Buckeyes who played scored.

Nila Blackford led Kent State (0-1) with nine points and Mariah Modkins added eight. The Golden Flashes shot 23.5% from the field and 54.5% at the free-throw line.

For more women’s basketball stories: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-03 06:32 GMT+08:00

