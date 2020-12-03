Alexa
Salesforce, JetBlue fall; Patterson, NetApp rise

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 05:21
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Salesforce.com Inc., down $20.57 to $220.78.

The business software pioneer is buying work-chatting service Slack for $27.7 billion.

NetApp Inc., up $5.07 to $59.23.

The data storage company's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue handily beat analysts' forecasts.

Box Inc., down $1.63 to $16.91.

The online storage provider gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Visa Inc., down $1.02 to $210.18.

The global payments processor said volume growth in the U.S. slowed in November.

JetBlue Airways Corp., down 45 cents to $14.97.

The airline is raising about half a billion dollars in a stock offering priced at a discount to its previous closing price.

FuboTV Inc., up 66 cents to $27.40.

The live sports streaming platform is buying Balto Sports, which makes fantasy sports software.

Tredegar Corp., up $4.96 to $21.55.

The maker of plastic films for packaging is paying out $200 million to investors via special dividend.

Patterson Companies Inc., up $4.26 to $31.96.

The medical supplies maker reported surprisingly good second-quarter profits and revenue.

