Indiana beats Stanford 79-63 for 3rd place at Maui Invite

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 04:59
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a career-high 31 points and Indiana responded to an ugly loss a day earlier by beating Stanford 79-63 in Wednesday’s third-place game at the relocated Maui Invitational.

The Hoosiers (3-1) were coming off a 66-44 loss to No. 17 Texas in Tuesday’s semifinals. It marked the program’s lowest scoring output since January 2010, while Indiana had more turnovers (14) than field goals (11) and shot just 24%.

This time, the Hoosiers never trailed after the opening minute and shot 53% against the Cardinal (1-2).

Jackson-Davis made 10 of 16 shots and 11 of 14 free throws to go with six rebounds. The 6-foot-9 sophomore had a fast start with 12 points by midway through the first half, including throwing down a whistle-drawing dunk and letting out an exuberant scream at the 15:12 mark.

His previous career high was 27 points against Minnesota in February.

Daejon Davis scored 18 points and Oscar da Silva added 17 for Stanford, which beat Alabama in Monday’s first round but lost to No. 14 North Carolina in Tuesday’s semifinal. Touted freshman Ziaire Williams finished with four points on 1-for-10 shooting before fouling out with 6:06 left.

Stanford shot just 36%, including going 5 of 20 from 3-point range for the second straight day. The Cardinal got within four midway through the second half but the Hoosiers pushed the margin past double figures for the final 7:15.

Indiana played without guard Aljami Durham, who suffered an ankle injury against Texas.

The tournament is being played in the North Carolina mountains instead of its traditional Hawaii setting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

