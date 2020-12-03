Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Madrid says pandemic cost club more than 100 million euros

By  Associated Press
2020/12/03 04:56
Real Madrid's Nacho kicks the ball during the Champions League, Group B, soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid at the Olimpiyskiy Stad...
Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, left, and Shakhtar's Junior Moraes challenge for the ball during the Champions League, Group B, soccer match between Sha...

Real Madrid's Nacho kicks the ball during the Champions League, Group B, soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid at the Olimpiyskiy Stad...

Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, left, and Shakhtar's Junior Moraes challenge for the ball during the Champions League, Group B, soccer match between Sha...

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid lost more than 100 million euros ($120 million) in income because of the coronavirus pandemic, the club said on Wednesday.

Madrid said the impact of the pandemic represented a 13-percent reduction in income for the 2019-20 season. It closed with a profit of 313,000 euros ($375,000).

Madrid said it projects a budget of 617 million euros ($740 million) for 2020-21, about 300 million euros ($360 million) less than what would have been expected without the pandemic.

First-team players and coaches in soccer and basketball voluntarily agreed to lower their salaries by 10 percent this year.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-03 06:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4