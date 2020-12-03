Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bills linebackers Milano, Dodson cleared to practice off IR

By JOHN WAWROW , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/03 00:19
Bills linebackers Milano, Dodson cleared to practice off IR

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are in position to get healthier for their stretch run with linebackers Matt Milano and Tyrel Dodson designated to return to practice on Wednesday after spending time on injured reserve.

Milano, a starter, missed three games over four weeks with a partially torn pectoral muscle. Dodson, a primary backup, has been sidelined since hurting his hamstring in a 26-17 loss to Kansas City on Oct. 19.

The Bills now have three weeks to decide whether to activate Milano and Dodson or place them on season-ending IR.

Buffalo leads the AFC East with an 8-3 record, and is preparing to play the San Francisco 49ers at Arizona on Monday night.

Buffalo also signed receiver Jake Kumerow off its practice squad, adding depth at the position with starter John Brown placed on IR due to an ankle injury last weekend. Kumerow has no catches and was used mostly in a special teams role in the Bills past three games.

The Bills filled Kumerow's practice squad spot by signing offensive lineman Marquel Harrell.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-03 02:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4