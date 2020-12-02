Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Player in Swedish league charged with match-fixing

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 23:34
Player in Swedish league charged with match-fixing

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — A player in the Swedish league was charged Wednesday with deliberately getting a yellow card during a match in May 2019.

Sweden’s public prosecutor said the unnamed player, who was with Elfsborg at the time of the incident, was charged with violating the Gaming Act by taking a bribe. Two other people also have been charged in connection with the match-fixing case.

Preliminary investigation leader Staffan Edlund said the player received a large amount of money shortly after the match from people who had placed bets on him getting booked.

In an interview with Swedish daily Aftonbladet, Edlund said the amount the player received was 300,000 kronor ($35,000).

In a separate case, a unnamed player for third-division team Södra Götaland was charged with six counts of match-fixing relating to games between April and August 2019.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-03 00:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Singapore reportedly proposes to negotiate for travel bubble with Taiwan
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat