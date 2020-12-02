NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|299
|282
|Miami
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|284
|205
|New England
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|229
|255
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|11
|0
|.000
|152
|322
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|324
|285
|Indianapolis
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|302
|253
|Houston
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|268
|297
|Jacksonville
|1
|10
|0
|.091
|227
|325
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|10
|0
|0
|1.000
|298
|174
|Cleveland
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|265
|286
|Baltimore
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|268
|195
|Cincinnati
|2
|8
|1
|.227
|230
|289
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|348
|238
|Las Vegas
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|292
|319
|Denver
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|209
|298
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|277
|300
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|214
|253
|Washington
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|241
|243
|Philadelphia
|3
|7
|1
|.318
|237
|277
|Dallas
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|251
|359
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|326
|225
|Tampa Bay
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|344
|280
|Atlanta
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|295
|281
|Carolina
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|280
|300
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|349
|283
|Chicago
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|216
|250
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|292
|305
|Detroit
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|252
|328
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|341
|304
|L.A. Rams
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|263
|215
|Arizona
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|304
|258
|San Francisco
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|261
|254
___
Houston 41, Detroit 25
Washington 41, Dallas 16
Atlanta 43, Las Vegas 6
Buffalo 27, L.A. Chargers 17
Cleveland 27, Jacksonville 25
Miami 20, N.Y. Jets 3
Minnesota 28, Carolina 27
N.Y. Giants 19, Cincinnati 17
New England 20, Arizona 17
Tennessee 45, Indianapolis 26
New Orleans 31, Denver 3
San Francisco 23, L.A. Rams 20
Kansas City 27, Tampa Bay 24
Green Bay 41, Chicago 25
Seattle 23, Philadelphia 17
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Carolina, Tampa Bay
Washington at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Dallas at Baltimore, 8:05 p.m.