The Latest: Fiorentina coach Prandelli positive for virus

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/02 21:29
Fiorentina's head coach Cesare Prandelli gestures during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Fiornentina, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, It...

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Fiorentina coach Cesare Prandelli has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Italian club says Prandelli is self-isolating and that the rest of the squad will now go into a “bubble” in accordance with protocol.

The 63-year-old Prandelli is in his second spell at Fiorentina and has been in charge for less than a month. He replaced Giuseppe Iachini.

Fiorentina has lost both of its league matches under the former Italy coach.

___

Updated : 2020-12-02 22:59 GMT+08:00

