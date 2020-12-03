Alexa
Taipei recommending revamped Yangmingshan trail

Scenic bamboo-lined trail rife with nature, cultural heritage: Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/03 12:22
(Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office photo)

(Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) is recommending Yangmingshan National Park's Hengling Historical Trail (橫嶺古道) for its soft, dry surface and the lofty sweetgum and bamboo trees that line the path.

The GEO said in a press release that the trail is rife with nature and cultural heritage.

For a time, after years of trampling had packed down the trail, it was muddy on rainy days. After efforts to revamp the trail using natural substances, however, it’s now drier and easy to walk on, according to the office.

The GEO pointed out that the tall bamboo groves along the trail are reminiscent of the iconic scene from the movie “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” as well as the Arashiyama district of Kyoto, Japan.

The office invites the public to enjoy the accessible Yangmingshan trail. To reach it, take Taipei City Bus Red 5 or 260 to the Yangmingshan terminal station and walk 300 meters along Hudi Road (湖底路). The trailhead is located at the three-way intersection.

(Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office photos)
Updated : 2020-12-03 12:37 GMT+08:00

