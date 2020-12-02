Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Milan coach Pioli recovers from virus, returns to sidelines

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 21:18
AC Milan's manager Stefano Pioli calls out to his players during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Verona, at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan...
AC Milan's manager Stefano Pioli calls out to his players during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Verona, at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan...

AC Milan's manager Stefano Pioli calls out to his players during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Verona, at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan...

AC Milan's manager Stefano Pioli calls out to his players during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Verona, at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan...

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has recovered from the coronavirus and will be back on the sidelines for Thursday’s Europa League match against Celtic.

Milan said on Wednesday that the latest tests for COVID-19 carried out on Pioli and his assistant Giacomo Murelli were negative.

Pioli, who has been self-isolating at home since testing positive on Nov. 14, will also take charge of Wednesday’s training session.

Without its coach, Milan won two league matches and drew its Europa League game against Lille. The Rossoneri are top of Serie A and second in their Europa League group.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-02 22:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
Foreigners who earned US$67,000 salary can obtain Taiwan's Gold Card
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat