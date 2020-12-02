Alexa
Eating green iguanas is legal in Taiwan

Experts caution against the practice due to health reasons

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/02 20:06
Experts do not recommend eating green iguanas, but the practice is not illegal 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Trying to fight a plague of green iguanas in south Taiwan by serving up their meat is legal because the animal is not a protected species, but the practice might not be healthy, the authorities said Wednesday (Dec. 2).

The invasive reptiles have damaged irrigation systems in Pingtung County, and a campaign offering rewards for catching the animals turned up 5,480 in just nine months.

An ad recently surfaced on Facebook offering iguana meat for consumption, with 10 people registering orders, CNA reported. While experts advised against turning the animals into a gourmet delicacy due to parasites and other health problems, the practice itself is not illegal, the Forestry Bureau said.

As the animals were imported and deemed a threat to the local environment, they are not protected; however, anyone raising the reptiles as pets or for their meat is obligated to register with the local government. A violation of that rule might incur fines ranging from NT$10,000 (US$350) to NT$50,000, the Forestry Bureau said.
green iguana
reptiles
Forestry Bureau
Pingtung County

