Seafood company boosts Taiwan's ties with Honduras

Fuguo executives, Taiwanese and Honduran diplomats stand in front of container of white shrimp on Dec. 2, 2020. Fuguo executives, Taiwanese and Honduran diplomats stand in front of container of white shrimp on Dec. 2, 2020. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A container of white shrimp imported from the Central American country of Honduras was opened on Wednesday (Dec. 2) at Fuguo Freezing Co. (福國冷凍股份有限公司) in Wujie Township, Yilan County in a celebratory event attended by the company's management and diplomats from both Taiwan and Honduras.

The container is one of 150 transporting white shrimp that Fuguo is contracted to import from the Central American country in 2020. According to the company’s president, Wu Kou-hsien (吳國賢), Fuguo began to import white shrimp from Honduras in 2015, when the company imported 18 containers.

As the demand has continued to grow over the years, the company will import a total of 220 containers from Central America this year, 150 of which will have come from Honduras. This makes the company the nation’s biggest Central American white shrimp importer, he added.

Fuguo has grown from a fish vendor in Yilan's Toucheng Township in 1956 to become the country’s leading seafood wholesale company, according to Wu.

Now the company is located in Letzer Industrial Park near the border of Suao and Wujie Townships. The company’s main seafood products include imported frozen salmon, halibut, Norwegian mackerel, toothfish, shrimp, crab, and squid from all over the world, as well as locally caught fish. The company is also engaged in sweetfish farming.

Honduran Ambassador to Taiwan Eny Bautista, who also attended the event, praised Fuguo for its contribution to the trade growth between the two countries. She expressed her wish that the friendship between Taiwan and Honduras continues to grow in the years to come.

Yui Tah-ray (俞大㵢), director-general at the Latin American and Caribbean Department of Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), said Honduras is one of the three Central American countries that Taiwan signed a free trade agreement (FTA) with 28 years ago. In addition to seafood, coffee is one of the staples that Taiwan imports from Hondurus, Yui said, adding that bilateral trade between Taiwan and its allies in Central America has grown exponentially over the years.

According to MOFA, the Taiwanese love for seafood has driven up demand for high quality products, and Central American allies, with seas on either side of them as well as excellent seafood farming capabilities, have become Taiwan’s main suppliers. This is especially true in the categories of white shrimp, lobster, and dried sea slugs.

According to customs statistics, Taiwan imported over 70 percent of its frozen white shrimp and nearly 50 percent of its lobster from the three Central American allies of Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Taiwan’s signing of an economic cooperation agreement (ECA) with Belize, another Central American ally, is expected to drive up Taiwan’s imports of lobster from that country, according to MOFA.



All the VIPs take a group photo inside one of Fuguo's freezing facilities. (Taiwan News, George Liao photo)



Shrimp dishes prepared by Fuguo for the celebratory event. (Taiwan News, George Liao photo)