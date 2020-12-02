Alexa
Coronavirus pandemic threatens Taiwan diva A-Mei’s New Year’s Eve concert

Concert and fireworks will go ahead, but fans might be kept out: Taitung County Government

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/02 19:37
A-mei's free concert will go ahead, but crowds might be kept away in the worst-case scenario 

A-mei's free concert will go ahead, but crowds might be kept away in the worst-case scenario  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fans attending pop diva A-Mei’s (阿妹) New Year’s Eve concert in her home region of Taitung will have to register by name, while if the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spirals out of control, they might be kept out altogether, reports said Wednesday (Dec. 2).

The singer, who is also known as Chang Hui-mei (張惠妹), delighted fans by announcing she would return to her home area and not charge them for the two-hour concert. The countdown event on Dec. 31 has also led to full hotel rooms and to plans for extra transportation to handle the crowds.

However, the Taitung County Government said Wednesday that fans would first have to register online from Dec. 10, CNA reported. In a worst-case scenario, the concert and fireworks would still go ahead, but without the public present, according to county officials.

Decisions about how to proceed will be influenced by the pandemic situation on Dec. 10 and Dec. 20, the county said. While there has been a slight uptick in the number of new coronavirus cases, all of the recent patients have been imported, while domestic prevention measures have been tightened.
A-Mei
Chang Hui-mei
New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve countdown party
Taitung
coronavirus
pop star

Updated : 2020-12-02 21:27 GMT+08:00

