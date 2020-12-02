VinSmart leader reveals the plan on bringing many flagship products to the US

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 2 December 2020 - VinSmart is planning to bring leading technology products, including the Vsmart Aris Pro -- one of the first mobiles with no-defect screens in the world produced by Viet Nam -- to the US market.









Vsmart Aris is one of the mobile models in VinSmart's plan for export to the US





Two spearheads for VinSmart to enter the US

At a recent discussion session, Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong, General Director of Mobile Division, Vinsmart Research and Manufacture Joint Stock Company, revealed that in 2021, VinSmart will focus on the US market. According to her, Vietnamese products will be introduced to the US by both cooperating with major internet providers in the US market and accessing this market through distribution channels.





In a detailed discussion on introducing the strategic products to this most hard-to-please market, Ms. Hong affirmed that VinSmart will bring the most prestigious and best quality products to the US. The expected products will be the Vsmart Aris and Vsmart Aris Pro, as well as other upcoming flagship products.





This is expected by the technology firm because the Vsmart Aris Pro with a camera hidden under the screen which were introduced recently were highly appreciated by experts and users. Around the world, until now, this is still a problem for many of the largest technology firms because it is not easy to overcome the optical barrier.





According to Mr. Nguyen Minh Viet, Director of Mobile Device Research Institute (VinSmart), a camera hidden under the screen can only receive light at 15% in comparison with a common camera. Moreover, placing the camera under a screen layer can cause optical errors, flash and blur.





VinSmart has found a solution by combining algorithms, artificial intelligence (AI) models in computer vision, computer photography, and created a technology called Vcam Kristal to eliminate the above phenomena; thereby, generating the best image quality.





Therefore, on technology forums, not only in Viet Nam but in many other markets as well, including the US, many users have expressed their excitement to experience mobile models with perfect screens which are developed by Vietnamese engineers.





5G devices to be deployed immediately when Viet Nam has coverage

Revealing more about the next technology followed by the hidden camera, Mr. Nguyen Minh Viet said that VinSmart will continue monitoring CUD technology (camera hidden under the screen) and 2nd generation quantum security.





"We have some new technologies in our hands, presently. We plan to produce and launch some strategic product lines in the third and fourth quarter this year, for example, Qualcomm's new 5G platforms with many other advanced technologies in terms of sound and image," Mr. Viet said.





Talking about the staff who produce pioneering technologies of VinSmart itself, Mr. Viet said that presently this team has 450 members who are capable of autonomously developing and producing mobiles with the latest technology such as 5G, CUD and security chips. VinSmart's staff has more than 90% Vietnamese members.





According to Mr. Viet, in the future, VinSmart will maintain cooperation programmes with technology firms such as Qualcomm, Mediatek and Google, and major component suppliers to support updates to the latest technology for its engineers to satisfy the research and development of new products.





Regarding 5G, the most important issue is VinSmart's pathway in developing 5G devices.





Answering this question, Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong, General Director of Mobile Division, affirms that this division has mastered the technologies, and successfully developed a 5G mobile. Presently, VinSmart is developing and commercialising affordable 5G mobile models for the US market because this is the place where 5G has become universal.





"In Viet Nam, VinSmart will also deploy 5G mobile models as soon as the internet providers has covered 5G officially," the VinSmart leader said.





Reference information

According to the latest data revealed by Market Research Firm GfK, VinSmart is presently in the top 3 in the Vietnamese smartphone market. By the end of October 2020, the market share of this Vietnamese phone firm was 15.2%.