Taiwan president praises role of volunteers in fighting coronavirus pandemic

President Tsai Ing-wen (fourth from left) praised the role of volunteers in the fight against the coronavirus President Tsai Ing-wen (fourth from left) praised the role of volunteers in the fight against the coronavirus (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Volunteers played a key role in keeping the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic under control in Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Wednesday (Dec. 2).

She was speaking at a ceremony honoring volunteers in Taoyuan City, CNA reported. Noting that the city hosted the country’s most important gateway, the president remarked that volunteers showed up at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to help out with health checks on arriving passengers.

In addition, volunteers also helped local governments across the country with the execution of their pandemic prevention policies, she said. The people willing to devote their time to positive causes often included those above the age of 65, and even people in their 80s, showing that government efforts to mobilize the elderly paid off.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare identified 284 volunteers who formed a group phoning people during their quarantine or isolation, while more than 10,000 volunteers assisted with the distribution of face masks at pharmacies across the country.