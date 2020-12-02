Alexa
Taiwan to keep 57 hospitals open for coronavirus testing during Lunar New Year

CECC reminds public to first contact hospitals for information about precise hours and procedures

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/02 16:50
Temperature checks at the entrance of public buildings  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Next February’s Lunar New Year holiday period, which lasts from Feb. 10-16, will still see 57 hospitals test paying visitors for Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), reports said Wednesday (Dec. 2).

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) estimated that testing will not abate but rather increase, as more Taiwanese return home from overseas to spend the holidays with their family, the Liberty Times reported.

In order to meet the demand, the CECC said there are 57 hospitals where people can pay for tests during the last days of 2020 or during the Lunar New Year period. However, people should first contact the hospitals for information about precise hours and procedures.

The CECC also published details of the fees involved and announced that an additional 27 hospitals will only conduct coronavirus testing outside holiday periods. Rapid tests with same-day results are available at another 37 hospitals.
