Taiwan, Israel sign deal to cooperate on volunteer work

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Israel have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) intended to further expand cooperation in voluntary services.

The signing ceremony took place in Taipei on Tuesday (Dec. 1). Taiwan’s envoy to Israel Paul Chang (張國葆), joined his counterpart Omer Caspi through videoconference, and the two signed the agreement simultaneously.



Deputy Foreign Minister Miguel Tsao (曹立傑) remarked that young volunteers are the best ambassadors for promoting Taiwan. The agreement was made thanks to a joint effort from both sides, and it thus reflects the firm friendship shared between Taiwan and Israel and their determination to cooperate, he said.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Caspi paid high regard to Taiwanese authorities’ support for young people who engage in international affairs. The representative expressed hope that more and more young people from Taiwan will sign up for voluntary missions to Israeli.

Caspi also awarded certificates to a number of young Taiwanese who had previously volunteered in Israel in recognition of their contributions. According to MOFA, Israel has over the years received roughly 1,000 volunteers from 45 countries annually through a volunteer abroad program aimed at overseas young people.

The number of Taiwanese taking part in the program is one of the highest among Asian countries, the ministry said. The volunteers usually serve in local social welfare organizations.

MOFA stated that with the MoU, Taiwan and Israeli will expand cooperation in the fields of voluntary work and further deepen the bilateral partnership. The two countries have worked in close collaboration in a number of fields in recent years, including technology, education, and culture.

Lee Li-feng (李麗芬), deputy minister of Health and Welfare, said the MoU is particularly meaningful as Taiwan will mark the 20th anniversary of the Volunteer Service Act in 2021. The piece of law provides a legal foundation for voluntary services.