Seattle 1, FC Dallas 0

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 13:03
FC Dallas 0 0 0
Seattle 0 1 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Seattle, O'Neill, 1 (Lodeiro), 49th minute.

Goalies_FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland.

Yellow Cards_Bressan, FC Dallas, 58th; Joao Paulo, Seattle, 69th; Santos, FC Dallas, 74th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Jeremy Kieso, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

___

Lineups

FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Matt Hedges, John Nelson (Michael Barrios, 58th), Bryan Reynolds; Ryan Hollingshead, Fafa Picault (Ricardo Pepi, 80th), Andres Ricaurte, Thiago Santos (Jesus Ferreira, 87th), Tanner Tessmann (Harold Mosquera, 81st); Franco Jara.

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Shane O'Neill, Nouhou Tolo; Joao Paulo (Roman Torres, 87th), Joevin Jones (Kelvin Leerdam, 68th), Nicolas Lodeiro, Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan; Jordan Morris (Bradley Shaun Smith, 90th+1), Raul Ruidiaz.

Updated : 2020-12-02 15:17 GMT+08:00

