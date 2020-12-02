Alexa
Big rig driver facing charges in fatal crash near Buckeye

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 13:16
PHOENIX (AP) — A man was allegedly driving a commercial semi-truck on a suspended license at the time of a crash near Buckeye that killed a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office detention officer last month, authorities said.

They said 62-year-old Jorge Yanez Campos has been booked into a county jail on suspicion of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

It was unclear Tuesday if Campos has a lawyer for his case yet.

Sheriff’s officials said 35-year-old Officer Justin Folsome died in the Nov. 24 crash on State Route 85 after his car was struck from behind.

Folsome had been employed by the Sheriff’s Office since June 2012.

According to the Arizona Republic, court documents show Campos allegedly rammed into three vehicles stopped at a red light at a speed of about 55 mph.

Campos told police that he had looked up as he approached the red light but was unable to stop his truck.

He also said that he may have blacked out due to his high blood pressure for which he had taken medication that morning.

During the investigation, officers learned Campos had his driving privileges suspended in Arizona for failing to appear in court for a citation on a separate collision, the Republic reported.

Updated : 2020-12-02 15:17 GMT+08:00

