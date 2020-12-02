Alexa
Alabama's Petty scores 22 in 86-74 win over UNLV

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 12:34
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — John Petty Jr. scored 22 points, making six 3-pointers, Jahvon Quinerly added 19 points and Alabama beat UNLV 86-74 on Tuesday night in the consolation bracket of the relocated Maui Invitational.

Petty, Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford combined for 25 points through the first 15 minutes of the second half, while Alabama's defense held UNLV to 22 over the same stretch, to help build a 74-60 lead.

Herbert Jones added 16 points, Shackelford finished with 13 and Joshua Primo 11 for Alabama (2-1). Shackelford and Primo each made three 3-pointers as Alabama was 15 of 40 from behind the arc.

Alabama faces Providence on Wednesday in the fifth-place game of the tournament that was moved to the mainland because of the COVID-19 pandemic. UNLV will play Davidson for seventh.

Caleb Grill had 27 points, six rebounds and three steals for UNLV (0-3), which lost to No. 14 North Carolina in the first round. Grill made 7 of 12 3-pointers, and Bryce Hamilton added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists for his 22nd straight game with double-figure scoring.

It was tied at 38 at halftime. Petty made 4 of 6 3-pointers in the first half, scoring 14 points. Grill also made 4 of 6 from distance and scored 16 points.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-02 13:43 GMT+08:00

