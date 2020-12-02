Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Allen leads Nebraska past South Dakota 76-69

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 12:35
Allen leads Nebraska past South Dakota 76-69

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Teddy Allen scored 23 points and Nebraska turned back South Dakota 76-69 on Tuesday night.

Allen made two free throws to start a 9-0 burst that put Nebraska's lead at 57-43 midway through the second half. A few minutes later, he had a three-point play and a jumper that pushed the difference to 18 with six minutes to go.

Trey McGowens added 13 points for the Cornhuskers (3-1).

The teams were tied with 6:24 to go in the first half when Lat Mayen, who finished with 12 rebounds, hit a 3-pointer to put Nebraska on top for good. The lead was 36-29 at the break.

Stanley Umude scored nine-straight points early in the second half to keep the Coyotes close.

A.J. Plitzuweit scored 24 points for South Dakota (0-3) and Umde had 23 points 11 rebounds and five assists.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-02 13:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat