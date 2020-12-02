Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

McLaughlin leads Abilene Christian past Howard Payne 81-51

By  Associated Press
2020/12/02 12:47
McLaughlin leads Abilene Christian past Howard Payne 81-51

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Logan McLaughlin had 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lift Abilene Christian to an 81-51 win over Division III Howard Payne on Tuesday night.

Kolton Kohl had 12 points for Abilene Christian (4-0). Jameson Richardson added 10 points. Airion Simmons had nine rebounds.

Jacob Smith had 10 points for the Yellow Jackets. Tyrell Thompson added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-02 13:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Taiwanese man sells PS5 after wife realizes it's not air cleaner
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan's strict new mask rules kick in today
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan announces 24 imported coronavirus cases in 1 day
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
Taiwan to ban entry of migrant workers from Indonesia on Dec. 4
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Man buys 4,600 plastic bags, wins NT$10,000 prize in Taiwan receipt lottery
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat